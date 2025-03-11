Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraqi Kurdistan faces a deepening economic crisis as unpaid wages pile up

By Bamo Nouri, Honorary Research Fellow, City St George's, University of London
Public sector workers in Iraqi Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq, have endured irregular and delayed salary payments for more than a decade. Many of these people are owed staggering amounts of money – US$50,000 (£38,700) on average, and as much as US$120,000 for higher-level employees.

The region’s 6.5 million inhabitants have been caught in the middle of an unresolved political and financial conflict between the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq’s federal government in Baghdad.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hey big spenders: what foreign investors will really want from the infrastructure summit
~ Sending nudes but no first kisses: teenagers’ relationships during the pandemic
~ The ‘sustainable’ cod in your shopping basket may be no such thing – new study reveals mislabelling
~ Europe may struggle to replace the military intelligence that Ukraine needs – but it has key strengths
~ Fighting fungal nail infections: simple steps for healthier toenails
~ Ramadan: why napping might be especially beneficial during fasting
~ How the US threw out any concerns about AI safety within days of Donald Trump coming to office
~ Queer theatre in the 19th century was a place of codes, cross-dressing and blackmail
~ How to save workplace diversity schemes from the DEI backlash (without collecting more data)
~ New sentencing guidelines will make the UK’s justice system more fair, not less – expert view
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter