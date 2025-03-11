Tolerance.ca
A new definition of antisemitism from Universities Australia is attracting criticism – two historians explain why

By Jan Lanicek, Associate Professor in Modern European History and Jewish History, UNSW Sydney
Ruth Balint, Professor of History, UNSW Sydney
Since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 2023, and Israel’s war in Gaza, there has been a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents, some of these occurring at Australian universities. The war’s ongoing reverberations have led to renewed controversy over the question of when criticism of Israel and support…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
