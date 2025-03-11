Tolerance.ca
Australia’s superb lyrebirds ‘farm’ the forest floor to increase their prey – a behaviour rarely seen in nature

By Alex Maisey, Postdoctoral research fellow, Research Centre for Future Landscapes, La Trobe University
Andrew Bennett, Emeritus Professor in Ecology, La Trobe University
Angie Haslem, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, landscape and fire ecology, La Trobe University
“Farming” behaviour is very unusual in the non-human world. As lyrebirds forage, they cultivate the soil and shore up their own food sources.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
