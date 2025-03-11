Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar Junta’s Farcical Plans for Elections

By Human Rights Watch
On Saturday, Myanmar’s junta leader, Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, announced during a visit to Belarus that the country would hold national elections by January 2026.If the proposed timeframe holds, Myanmar’s citizens would head to the polls under a junta that has been committing numerous atrocities since the military took power in a February 2021 coup. Widespread repression, including the arbitrary detention of opposition politicians and the dissolution and criminalization of their political parties, has created a climate of fear that makes free and fair elections impossible. Military abuses are rampant…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
