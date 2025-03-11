Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Activist and Whistleblower Killed in South Africa

By Human Rights Watch
On March 7, Pamela Mabini, a community activist and whistleblower was shot and killed outside her home in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha, in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province. Through her nonprofit organization, Maro Foundation, Mabini was known for her activism and charitable work aimed at restoring dignity and reducing crime and violence in her community.Mabini’s whistleblowing played an instrumental role in the arrest of televangelist Timothy Omotoso and others, who are on trial for rape, racketeering, and human trafficking. Before her murder, she was a regular…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hey big spenders: what foreign investors will really want from the infrastructure summit
~ Sending nudes but no first kisses: teenagers’ relationships during the pandemic
~ The ‘sustainable’ cod in your shopping basket may be no such thing – new study reveals mislabelling
~ Europe may struggle to replace the military intelligence that Ukraine needs – but it has key strengths
~ Fighting fungal nail infections: simple steps for healthier toenails
~ Ramadan: why napping might be especially beneficial during fasting
~ How the US threw out any concerns about AI safety within days of Donald Trump coming to office
~ Queer theatre in the 19th century was a place of codes, cross-dressing and blackmail
~ How to save workplace diversity schemes from the DEI backlash (without collecting more data)
~ New sentencing guidelines will make the UK’s justice system more fair, not less – expert view
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter