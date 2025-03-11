Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The world regulated sulfur in ship fuels − and the lightning stopped

By Chris Wright, Fellow in Atmospheric Science, Program on Climate Change, University of Washington
An unplanned experiment takes scientists closer to solving a long-standing mystery: To what extent, if any, have human-created emissions influenced thunderstorms?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s new book Dream Count explores love in all its complicated messiness
~ South Africa’s state-owned entities are flagging – how innovation, research and development could revive them
~ US funding cuts may affect Nigeria’s fight against terrorism. Here’s how
~ Will the U.S. collapse like the Soviet Union did?
~ How satellite radio predicted the cultural, musical and technological shifts that now define our times
~ Canada’s aluminum industry faces U.S. tariffs, but innovation could open new markets
~ Canada’s response to Trump’s tariffs was strategic, but there is room for improvement
~ Bangladesh: Rohingya children’s acute hunger surges amid funding cuts
~ Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reach border agreement enhancing Central Asian security
~ Five activists speaking out against gender-based violence and making a difference in West Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter