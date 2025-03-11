Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s new book Dream Count explores love in all its complicated messiness

By Daria Tunca, Professor of English Literature, Université de Liège
Award-winning Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s new novel Dream Count has landed. It’s been over a decade since Adichie published her previous novel, Americanah, following on global successes for Half…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
