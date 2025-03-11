Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the U.S. collapse like the Soviet Union did?

By James Krapfl, Associate Professor of History, McGill University
America’s current retreat from world power recalls that of the Soviet Union after 1988. Is the U.S. poised to collapse like the Soviet Union did?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The world regulated sulfur in ship fuels − and the lightning stopped
~ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s new book Dream Count explores love in all its complicated messiness
~ South Africa’s state-owned entities are flagging – how innovation, research and development could revive them
~ US funding cuts may affect Nigeria’s fight against terrorism. Here’s how
~ How satellite radio predicted the cultural, musical and technological shifts that now define our times
~ Canada’s aluminum industry faces U.S. tariffs, but innovation could open new markets
~ Canada’s response to Trump’s tariffs was strategic, but there is room for improvement
~ Bangladesh: Rohingya children’s acute hunger surges amid funding cuts
~ Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reach border agreement enhancing Central Asian security
~ Five activists speaking out against gender-based violence and making a difference in West Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter