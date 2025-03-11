Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Five activists speaking out against gender-based violence and making a difference in West Africa

By Amnesty International
Nancy Gbamoi  “I started to be an activist when I left school, in 2002. It has not been easy.   Girls face gender-based violence in their communities, in their families, and at school. Early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation have been rampant. You hear about them, but you don’t see them [as people […] The post Five activists speaking out against gender-based violence and making a difference in West Africa appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
