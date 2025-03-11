Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Return proposals a “new low” for Europe’s treatment of migrants

By Amnesty International
Today, the European Commission introduced a proposed revision to the 2008 Return Directive, amending the EU legal framework on returns or deportations outside of the EU. Following pressure from certain member states, it also introduces a possible legal basis for ‘return hubs’ in EU law through “agreements or arrangements” with third countries.   “The European Commission […] The post EU: Return proposals a “new low” for Europe’s treatment of migrants  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The world regulated sulfur in ship fuels − and the lightning stopped
~ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s new book Dream Count explores love in all its complicated messiness
~ South Africa’s state-owned entities are flagging – how innovation, research and development could revive them
~ US funding cuts may affect Nigeria’s fight against terrorism. Here’s how
~ Will the U.S. collapse like the Soviet Union did?
~ How satellite radio predicted the cultural, musical and technological shifts that now define our times
~ Canada’s aluminum industry faces U.S. tariffs, but innovation could open new markets
~ Canada’s response to Trump’s tariffs was strategic, but there is room for improvement
~ Bangladesh: Rohingya children’s acute hunger surges amid funding cuts
~ Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reach border agreement enhancing Central Asian security
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter