Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Trump’s DOGE campaign accelerates 50-year trend of government privatization

By Nathan Meyers, PhD Candidate in Sociology, UMass Amherst
The president’s executive orders are part of a decades-long trend of shrinking government’s role while expanding private sector control over public services.The Conversation


~ What happens when leaders have loyalists in charge of men with guns: Lessons for the US from Nicaragua, Syria and other authoritarian countries
~ The sun is setting on government transparency in Florida – and secrecy creep is affecting the rest of the US, too
~ How the color of St. Patrick’s Day went from blue to green
~ What is a SLAPP suit? Legal experts explain how these lawsuits suppress free speech
~ How Trump’s foreign aid and diplomatic cuts will make it harder for the US to wield soft power to maintain its friendships and win new ones
~ Mission possible − parastronaut programs can make space travel more inclusive and attainable for all
~ From TB to HIV/AIDS to cancer, disease tracking has always had a political dimension, but it’s the foundation of public health
~ End-of-life planning can be hampered by misconceptions − but the process is easier than you might think
~ 5 years of COVID-19 underscore value of coordinated efforts to manage disease – while CDC, NIH and WHO face threats to their ability to respond to a crisis
~ Toad patrol volunteers are ensuring frisky amphibians can cross the road to reach their mating grounds
