Human Rights Observatory

What happens when leaders have loyalists in charge of men with guns: Lessons for the US from Nicaragua, Syria and other authoritarian countries

By Joe Wright, Professor of Political Science, Penn State
John Joseph Chin, Assistant Teaching Professor of Strategy and Technology, Carnegie Mellon University
Donald Trump’s moves to install loyalists in US security agencies and the military echo the actions of strongmen worldwide who prioritize personal loyalty over competence and respect for the law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
