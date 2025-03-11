From TB to HIV/AIDS to cancer, disease tracking has always had a political dimension, but it’s the foundation of public health
By Amy Lauren Fairchild, University Professor of Sociology, Syracuse University
Ronald Bayer, Professor Emeritus of Sociomedical Sciences, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health
Without public health surveillance, officials trying to tackle outbreaks, identify threats and evaluate treatments are working ‘in the darkness of ignorance.’
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 11, 2025