Inside the sex lives of chimpanzees: it’s about much more than just reproduction
By Jake Brooker, Research Associate in the Department of Psychology, Durham University
Zanna Clay, Professor in the Department of Psychology, Durham University
Doug was the leader of his chimpanzee group. He had quickly gained a reputation from human observers as a fair and tolerant alpha male. One day he was separated from the group for some health checkups along with a young, confident male, Vis, and Vis’s ally, Zsabu.
We couldn’t see what was happening from our vantage point, but you could hear it. Screaming and banging. Something was kicking off. Doug had been ambushed by the two males and had to be released hastily by the keepers.
When he emerged he wasn’t badly injured, but was clearly distressed – this giant male, was screaming,…
