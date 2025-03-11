Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After mass killings in Syria, can a fragmented country stay united?

By Ali Mamouri, Research Fellow, Middle East Studies, Deakin University
The violence in Syria in recent days has shown how difficult it will be to unite a fractured country with deeply held grievances.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is ‘fake’ terrorism still terrorism? Here’s what the Sydney caravan incident tells us
~ In the wake of Alfred, how do we think about and measure the cost of catastrophes?
~ Why conspiracy theories and misinformation spread in the long wait for Cyclone Alfred
~ First wind, then rain. Next come the mozzies – here’s how to reduce your risk of bites and infections
~ Where are you going, EU democracy? The dangerous case of Romanian elections
~ Calculated risk: will the next Reserve Bank governor relax capital requirements for banks?
~ Journal indexation: The misconception of guaranteed quality
~ Health-care workers should not be a target. In Gaza, their detention and death affect the entire population
~ Regional Australia needs more workers to rebuild after disasters like Alfred. Skilled refugees could help
~ Beloved beaches were washed offshore by Cyclone Alfred – but most of this sand will return
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter