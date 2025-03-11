Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In the wake of Alfred, how do we think about and measure the cost of catastrophes?

By Roger Jones, Professorial Research Fellow, Victoria University
It’s too early to make a full estimate of the costs of Alfred’s impacts. But previous natural disasters give us a framework for thinking about them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
