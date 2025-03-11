Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Health-care workers should not be a target. In Gaza, their detention and death affect the entire population

By Tania King, Associate Professor in Social Epidemiology, The University of Melbourne
Fiona Stanley, Perinatal and Pediatric Epidemiologist; Distinguished Professorial Fellow, The Kids Research Institute Australia
Guy Gillor, Honorary Fellow, School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Rob Moodie, Professor of Public Health, The University of Melbourne
Tilman Ruff, Honorary Principal Fellow, School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
A freeze on aid entering the Gaza Strip, imposed by Israel last week, means once again tons of urgent medical supplies and medicines are stuck at the border, with delivery uncertain.

But supplies are only one part of the picture, and their usefulness is limited without trained health-care workers who know how to treat and care for patients.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
