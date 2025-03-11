Regional Australia needs more workers to rebuild after disasters like Alfred. Skilled refugees could help
By Sally Baker, Associate Professor, Migration and Education, Australian National University
Louise Olliff, Senior Research Associate at the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
The damage inflicted by ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred on Queensland and northern New South Wales has been extensive. Several areas have had infrastructure badly damaged, and many homes have been destroyed.
With natural disasters set to become “situation normal” as the impacts of heating oceans and climate change accelerate, it’s crucial Australia consider contingency workforce planning.
Disasters such as these expose the extent of the severe skills shortages experienced in many parts of Australia, but especially in the regions. Each year, regional Australia loses to cities…
- Monday, March 10, 2025