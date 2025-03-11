Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Where are you going, EU democracy? The dangerous case of Romanian elections

By Ana Maria Dima
Despite being a member of the EU, Romania’s democratic institutions remain vulnerable because of its unresolved past, historical political fragmentation, corruption, and a lack of trust in the system.


Global Voices
