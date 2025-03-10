Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Insurgents Bomb District Office in Deep South

By Human Rights Watch
(Bangkok) – Separatist insurgents in Thailand’s deep south carried out a deadly attack on a government office in Su Ngai Kolok district in Narathiwat province, Human Rights Watch said today. The deliberate attack on civilians was an apparent war crime under international humanitarian law.Credible sources told Human Rights Watch that security camera footage shows that on March 9, 2025, at 7:10 p.m., 10 heavily armed insurgents stormed the compound of Su Ngai Kolok district office while on-duty defense volunteers, who are affiliated with the Interior Ministry, were breaking their Ramadan fast.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Independents took cities by storm last election. This time, they’ve got regional Australia in their sights
~ 5 years since COVID was declared a pandemic, we’re still poorly prepared for the next one
~ Replacing stamp duty with a land tax could save home buyers big money. Here’s how
~ What can you do if your child is being bullied?
~ Can playing games like Wordle help improve work and workplaces?
~ Quantum technologies are changing our world – what does NZ need to be part of the next revolution?
~ Do cats have ‘friends’, or do they always vie for territory? Animal experts weigh in
~ How do you solve a problem like Louis-Ferdinand Céline?
~ Campus encampments and protests are a sign of failed university governance
~ ‘Pandemic babies’ turn 5: Here’s what research tells us about their development and remarkable resilience
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter