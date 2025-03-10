Tolerance.ca
Replacing stamp duty with a land tax could save home buyers big money. Here’s how

By Jason Nassios, Associate Professor, Centre of Policy Studies, Victoria University
James Giesecke, Professor, Centre of Policy Studies and the Impact Project, Victoria University
Infrastructure Victoria has released a draft 30-year plan outlining how the state can grow sustainably.

It focuses on key areas like transport, housing, energy, and public services to support a growing population and improve liveability. The plan also suggests ways to make the state’s infrastructure and tax system fairer, more efficient and more sustainable.

The plan’s recommendations are expected to cost between A$60 billion and $75 billion,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
