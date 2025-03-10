Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Quantum technologies are changing our world – what does NZ need to be part of the next revolution?

By David Hutchinson, Professor in Theoretical Physics, University of Otago
New Zealand has a strong legacy in quantum physics. But to turn this into a thriving commercial sector will require investment in training and retaining top talent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
