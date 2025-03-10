Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Pandemic babies’ turn 5: Here’s what research tells us about their development and remarkable resilience

By Gerald Giesbrecht, Professor of Pediatrics, University of Calgary
Catherine Lebel, Associate Professor of Radiology, University of Calgary
Lianne Tomfohr-Madsen, Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair in Mental Health and Intersectionality, University of British Columbia
Early brain development lays the foundation for lifelong health and success. But disruptions to a child’s early environment can leave a long-lasting imprint on their development and success.

For example, research shows that babies who are born during disasters or pandemics are at an elevated risk of experiencing developmental delays and having poor mental health and brain development into adulthood.

We also know from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
