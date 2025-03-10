Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s decision to cut off electricity supply to Gaza desalination plant cruel and unlawful

By Amnesty International
In response to Israel cutting off the electricity supply to a desalination plant for drinking water in the occupied Gaza Strip a week after it blocked the entry of vital humanitarian aid to the Strip, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Policy, Advocacy and Campaigns, Erika Guevara Rosas said: “Israel’s decision to cut off electricity […] The post Israel’s decision to cut off electricity supply to Gaza desalination plant cruel and unlawful appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After complaints of mistreatment of Chinese workers in Brazil, BYD watched employees closer
~ Syria: Horrific killings of civilians on northwest coast must be investigated
~ 5 ways schools have shifted in 5 years since COVID-19
~ Musk’s ruthless approach to efficiency is not translating well to the U.S. government
~ Panic over children’s mobile phone use distracts from the help young people actually want
~ What’s so special about Ukraine’s minerals? A geologist explains
~ Trump is cancelling a Republican project to wipe out Aids – putting millions of lives at risk
~ Parasites are ecological dark matter – and they need protecting
~ How the pandemic’s narratives are still unfolding, five years on
~ Three memorable ways the COVID pandemic shaped Black music – five years on
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter