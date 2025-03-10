Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump is cancelling a Republican project to wipe out Aids – putting millions of lives at risk

By Michael Jennings, Professor in Global Development, SOAS, University of London
Millions of people worldwide are likely to lose access to anti HIV drugs, and thousands more people could die, after the US cut project funding.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 5 ways schools have shifted in 5 years since COVID-19
~ Musk’s ruthless approach to efficiency is not translating well to the U.S. government
~ Panic over children’s mobile phone use distracts from the help young people actually want
~ What’s so special about Ukraine’s minerals? A geologist explains
~ Parasites are ecological dark matter – and they need protecting
~ How the pandemic’s narratives are still unfolding, five years on
~ Three memorable ways the COVID pandemic shaped Black music – five years on
~ What does Egypt’s plan to rebuild Gaza involve and what challenges does it face?
~ How the US has tried to annex Canada before – and why some Canadians wanted to become American
~ Five years after the pandemic, the world is poorly prepared for another one
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter