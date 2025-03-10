Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parasites are ecological dark matter – and they need protecting

By Timothy Brown, PhD Candidate, Extinction Studies, University of Leeds
Andrew Cunningham, Professor of Wildlife Epidemiology & Deputy Director of Science, Zoological Society of London
Simon Goodman, Lecturer in Evolutionary Biology, University of Leeds
The two species of African rhinoceros are conservation icons. Large, charismatic, and vitally important for their ecosystems, to lose either species would be a devastating blow.

But what of their parasites? If the black and white rhinoceros went extinct, so too would four species of host-specific tick that call the rhinos their home – should we not also be worried about their extinction?

This provocative question was first raised over 30 years ago and presents…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
