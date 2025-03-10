Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the pandemic’s narratives are still unfolding, five years on

By Erica Charters, Professor, Global History of Medicine, University of Oxford
Do you clearly remember the choices you made a few years ago during the early days of the COVID pandemic? Did you painstakingly wipe down your groceries before putting them away, quarantine your mail three days before opening it, or hoard toilet paper while others were unable to find a roll? Is the nasty argument with your brother-in-law over children’s COVID vaccination fully forgotten, or does a twinge of annoyance still flicker when he speaks at family gatherings?

Much has changed in the five years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID a pandemic.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
