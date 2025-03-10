Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three memorable ways the COVID pandemic shaped Black music – five years on

By Joy White, Senior Lecturer in Applied Social Sciences, University of Bedfordshire
Five years ago, at the start of 2020, I was looking forward to the publication of my book, Terraformed: Young Black Lives in the Inner City and eagerly anticipating a long-awaited holiday to Jamaica. But…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 5 ways schools have shifted in 5 years since COVID-19
~ Musk’s ruthless approach to efficiency is not translating well to the U.S. government
~ Panic over children’s mobile phone use distracts from the help young people actually want
~ What’s so special about Ukraine’s minerals? A geologist explains
~ Trump is cancelling a Republican project to wipe out Aids – putting millions of lives at risk
~ Parasites are ecological dark matter – and they need protecting
~ How the pandemic’s narratives are still unfolding, five years on
~ What does Egypt’s plan to rebuild Gaza involve and what challenges does it face?
~ How the US has tried to annex Canada before – and why some Canadians wanted to become American
~ Five years after the pandemic, the world is poorly prepared for another one
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter