Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five years after the pandemic, the world is poorly prepared for another one

By Anthony Staines, Professor, Health Systems, Dublin City University
In Europe ten people died from measles in 2024, and the US has had several major outbreaks. Bird flu has affected dairy herds in 17 US states from North Carolina to California and has just been reported in cats. So far, it is reluctant to spread among people, although people can both get it and give…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
