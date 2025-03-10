Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The FACE Act was enacted to protect reproductive health clinics − here’s why its history matters today

By Micki Burdick, Assistant Professor of Women & Gender Studies, University of Delaware
The FACE Act was signed by Bill Clinton in 1994 to guarantee access to abortion and reproductive health care protected by the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
