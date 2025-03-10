Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bulgaria: Saudi Activist at Risk of Deportation

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Bulgarian authorities should suspend any plans to deport Saudi human rights defender Abdulrahman al-Khalidi to Saudi Arabia, and should allow his resettlement to a third country, twenty organizations said today. Bulgarian authorities would violate the Bulgarian, European, and international law obligation of nonrefoulement, which bars returning someone to a country where they would risk facing torture or ill-treatment if they deport this highly visible critic of the Saudi government.Bulgaria’s National Security Agency issued an expulsion order against al-Khalidi in February…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
