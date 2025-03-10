Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Universal free school meals are beneficial and popular – but the UK’s provision remains patchy

By Kevin Morgan, Professor of Governance and Development, Cardiff University
The school meal is an infallible index of the values of a society. Originally designed by social reformers to counter the scourge of hunger, the school meal service is now perceived by many governments as a means to promote social justice, public health and educational attainment, as well as being climate friendly.

Perhaps this is the reason why the school meal service is finally being propelled from the margins to the mainstream of political…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
