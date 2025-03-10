Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is the value of US security guarantees? Here’s what history shows

By Ian Horwood, Senior Lecturer in History, York St John University
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, argues that any US-organised peace agreement would have to be accompanied by “security guarantees” from the US to prevent Russia from resuming its offensive in the future.

However, Donald Trump has so far said the US will not commit to sending troops to Ukraine if Russia doesn’t stand by any such deal.

Another way of assuring…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
