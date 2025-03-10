Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To understand the future of AI, take a look at the failings of Google Translate

By Adam Lopez, Reader in Informatics, University of Edinburgh
The computer scientists Rich Sutton and Andrew Barto have been recognised for a long track record of influential ideas with this year’s Turing Award, the most prestigious in the field. Sutton’s 2019 essay The Bitter Lesson, for instance, underpins much of today’s feverishness around artificial intelligence (AI).

He argues that methods to improve AI that rely on heavy-duty computation rather than human knowledge are “ultimately the most effective,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
