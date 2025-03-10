Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I researched poetry written during COVID – five years on, here’s how people say it helped them

By Rory Waterman, Associate Professor of Creative Writing and Modern and Contemporary Literature, Nottingham Trent University
Historically, poets have had less to say about pandemics than you might imagine. Hardly any English-language poetry written during successive waves of bubonic plague focused directly on the effects of the disease, for instance, and exceptions often had a purpose external to any we’d normally now ascribe to poetry.

The 14th century monk and poet John Lydgate’s Doctrine for Pestilence (c.1415) is a wonderful…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
