Russia’s economy is stagnating – but that won’t force it to end the war

By Julian Cooper, Emeritus Professor at the Centre for Russian, Eurasian and European Studies, University of Birmingham
In recent months, many western media commentators have suggested the Russian economy is in such serious trouble that President Vladimir Putin will soon have little choice but to end the war in Ukraine.

In December, the Washington Post reported fears among Russian businesses that interest rate hikes to combat inflation could bring the economy to a halt in 2025.…The Conversation


