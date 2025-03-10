Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Trans woman’s prison sentence for ‘insulting’ Jesus must be quashed

By Amnesty International
Responding to the 2-year-and-10-month prison sentence for hate speech against Christianity handed to a trans woman, Ratu Thalisa, in Indonesia’s North Sumatra Province over comments made on her TikTok channel, Amnesty International Indonesia’s Executive Director Usman Hamid said: “This prison sentence is a shocking attack on Ratu Thalisa’s freedom of expression. The Indonesian authorities should […] The post Indonesia: Trans woman’s prison sentence for ‘insulting’ Jesus must be quashed  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


