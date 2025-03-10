Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Donald Trump calls Malcolm Turnbull ‘weak and ineffective’ in spat with former prime minister

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Trump has aimed his hair-trigger temper at Turnbull after the latter used a Bloomberg interview to describe him as rude, abusive and erratic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indonesia: Trans woman’s prison sentence for ‘insulting’ Jesus must be quashed
~ Bahrain: Authorities Violate Detained Children’s Rights
~ ‘A serious wake-up call’: Cyclone Alfred exposes weaknesses in Australia’s vital infrastructure
~ Iraq: Personal Status Law Amendment Sets Back Women’s Rights
~ ‘I hope this isn’t for weapons’: How Syrian data workers train AI
~ How ocean giants are born: tracking the long-distance impact and danger of extreme swells
~ Greenland votes on March 11. Independence was the key issue, but Trump has changed the campaign
~ The sting in Alfred’s tail: severe rain and flood risk as storms loom over Queensland and northern NSW
~ Anthony Albanese gains in Newspoll, but the race remains neck-and-neck
~ Governments Should Step Up Support for Tibetans in Exile
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter