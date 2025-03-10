Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Personal Status Law Amendment Sets Back Women’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – After months of legal and political wrangling, an amendment to Iraq’s Personal Status Law that entered into force on February 17, 2025, violates women’s and girls’ rights to equality before the law and puts them at risk of other abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. Persistent pressure and advocacy by women’s rights groups partly reduced the amendment’s harm by retaining provisions for the minimum age of marriage, child custody, and polygamy, but the amended law contains other provisions that threaten women’s and girls’ rights.Under the new law, couples concluding a marriage…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘A serious wake-up call’: Cyclone Alfred exposes weaknesses in Australia’s vital infrastructure
~ ‘I hope this isn’t for weapons’: How Syrian data workers train AI
~ How ocean giants are born: tracking the long-distance impact and danger of extreme swells
~ Greenland votes on March 11. Independence was the key issue, but Trump has changed the campaign
~ The sting in Alfred’s tail: severe rain and flood risk as storms loom over Queensland and northern NSW
~ Anthony Albanese gains in Newspoll, but the race remains neck-and-neck
~ Governments Should Step Up Support for Tibetans in Exile
~ More households than ever are under-insured. Here’s what needs to be done
~ ‘What voice do we have?’ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people faced unique challenges during the COVID pandemic
~ Labor is promising a national food security strategy – but there’s no mention of Australians who are going hungry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter