Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I hope this isn’t for weapons’: How Syrian data workers train AI

By UntoldMag
The development and training of AI systems depend on hundreds of millions of data workers. Many of them are situated or displaced from the global majority.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘A serious wake-up call’: Cyclone Alfred exposes weaknesses in Australia’s vital infrastructure
~ Iraq: Personal Status Law Amendment Sets Back Women’s Rights
~ How ocean giants are born: tracking the long-distance impact and danger of extreme swells
~ Greenland votes on March 11. Independence was the key issue, but Trump has changed the campaign
~ The sting in Alfred’s tail: severe rain and flood risk as storms loom over Queensland and northern NSW
~ Anthony Albanese gains in Newspoll, but the race remains neck-and-neck
~ Governments Should Step Up Support for Tibetans in Exile
~ More households than ever are under-insured. Here’s what needs to be done
~ ‘What voice do we have?’ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people faced unique challenges during the COVID pandemic
~ Labor is promising a national food security strategy – but there’s no mention of Australians who are going hungry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter