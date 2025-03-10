Tolerance.ca
How ocean giants are born: tracking the long-distance impact and danger of extreme swells

By Tom Shand, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Big storms can generate ocean swells that travel thousands of kilometres and cause damage to distant coasts. Predicting their paths and local impacts remains a challenge.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
