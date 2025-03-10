Tolerance.ca
Greenland votes on March 11. Independence was the key issue, but Trump has changed the campaign

By Matt Qvortrup, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for European Studies, Australian National University
“We don’t want to be Danes or Americans”, Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede told Fox News recently. He wants his country to be independent and plans to hold a referendum.

But this is no longer the main issue for Greenlanders as the world’s largest island votes in a general election on March 11.

US President Donald Trump has declared it is absolutely necessary for America to take over Greenland – and he will not be deterred. He even refused to rule…The Conversation


