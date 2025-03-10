Tolerance.ca
The sting in Alfred’s tail: severe rain and flood risk as storms loom over Queensland and northern NSW

By Steve Turton, Adjunct Professor of Environmental Geography, CQUniversity Australia
Ex-Cyclone Alfred has passed. However, residents of northern New South Wales and parts of Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast should be on high alert for bands of intense rainfall and possible flash flooding.

This is the sting in Alfred’s tail. These storms are drawing down very warm, moist air from the Coral Sea in the north. If you happen to be under one of these slow-moving thunderstorms, they are getting ready to dump a lot of rain.

The situation is very volatile, as the atmosphere is very unstable.


What’s happening now?


Thankfully, the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
