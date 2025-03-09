Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Governments Should Step Up Support for Tibetans in Exile

By Human Rights Watch
Today, March 10, 2025, Tibetans worldwide commemorate the 1959 uprising in Tibet.After nearly 70 years of repressive Chinese state rule, government policies that seek to forcibly assimilate non-Han peoples in China under President Xi Jinping represent an alarming turn for the worse for Tibetans.While the Chinese government’s crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang received global attention, the slow drip of news about its intensifying repression against Tibetans has garnered less notice due to ever more intrusive and watertight policing, surveillance,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
