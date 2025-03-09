Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s glaciers have already lost nearly a third of their ice – as more vanishes, landscapes and lives change

By Shaun Eaves, Senior Lecturer in Physical Geography, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Andrew Lorrey, Principal Scientist & Programme Leader of Southern Hemisphere Climates and Environments, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)
Brian Anderson, Senior Research Fellow, Antarctic Research Centre, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Heather Purdie, Associate Professor in Glaciology, University of Canterbury
Lauren Vargo, Research Fellow, Antarctic Research Centre, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Snow and ice loss warms the land surface and air, setting off a feedback loop of further ice loss. This destabilises the landscape, with potentially hazardous impacts.The Conversation


