NZ’s glaciers have already lost nearly a third of their ice – as more vanishes, landscapes and lives change
By Shaun Eaves, Senior Lecturer in Physical Geography, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Andrew Lorrey, Principal Scientist & Programme Leader of Southern Hemisphere Climates and Environments, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)
Brian Anderson, Senior Research Fellow, Antarctic Research Centre, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Heather Purdie, Associate Professor in Glaciology, University of Canterbury
Lauren Vargo, Research Fellow, Antarctic Research Centre, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Snow and ice loss warms the land surface and air, setting off a feedback loop of further ice loss. This destabilises the landscape, with potentially hazardous impacts.
- Sunday, March 9, 2025