‘Vague, confusing, and did nothing to improve my work’: how AI can undermine peer review
By Timothy Hugh Barker, Senior Research Fellow, School of Public Health, University of Adelaide
Earlier this year I received comments on an academic manuscript of mine as part of the usual peer review process, and noticed something strange.
My research focuses on ensuring trustworthy evidence is used to inform policy, practice and decision making. I often collaborate with groups like the World Health Organization to conduct systematic reviews to inform clinical and public health guidelines or policy. The paper I had submitted for peer review was about systematic review conduct.
What I noticed raised my concerns about the growing role artificial intelligence (AI)…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 9, 2025