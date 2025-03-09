Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Vague, confusing, and did nothing to improve my work’: how AI can undermine peer review

By Timothy Hugh Barker, Senior Research Fellow, School of Public Health, University of Adelaide
Earlier this year I received comments on an academic manuscript of mine as part of the usual peer review process, and noticed something strange.

My research focuses on ensuring trustworthy evidence is used to inform policy, practice and decision making. I often collaborate with groups like the World Health Organization to conduct systematic reviews to inform clinical and public health guidelines or policy. The paper I had submitted for peer review was about systematic review conduct.

What I noticed raised my concerns about the growing role artificial intelligence (AI)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
