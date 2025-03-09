Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women caregivers need better financial support

By Mary Rita Holland, Nancy's Chair in Women's Studies, Mount Saint Vincent University
Women caregivers provide vital support for aging relatives, however, they often go without the support they need to do their work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 5 reasons veterans are especially hard-hit by federal cuts
~ UN rights chief raises alarm over escalating violence in Syria
~ Ukraine reels from one of the deadliest days of war
~ Curing Alzheimer’s disease: Magic bullet or magic shotgun blast?
~ Canada’s immigration process is increasingly digitized, but that can make if difficult to navigate
~ How school systems can honour the human rights of people with disabilities
~ Canadians can’t afford to relax barriers to foreign entry in their banking system
~ Connecting African women in Europe: Interview with Joy Machugu Zenz
~ The incredible journey of two princes from Mozambique whose lives were upended by the slave trade
~ Moving graves and people for coal mines: the devastating costs of mining in South Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter