Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curing Alzheimer’s disease: Magic bullet or magic shotgun blast?

By Donald Weaver, Professor of Chemistry and Senior Scientist of the Krembil Research Institute, University Health Network, University of Toronto
Rather than seeking a single cure — a magic bullet — for Alzheimer’s disease, a shotgun blast of different drugs with different targets may be a better approach to this very complex condition.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
