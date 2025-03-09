Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The incredible journey of two princes from Mozambique whose lives were upended by the slave trade

By Lindsay O'Neill, Associate Professor of History, University of Southern California
Their lives were thrown into chaos when they decided to travel to England to establish trade relations – but got sold into slavery along the way.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Connecting African women in Europe: Interview with Joy Machugu Zenz
~ Moving graves and people for coal mines: the devastating costs of mining in South Africa
~ Another decisive Labor win in WA, but much remains at stake
~ On International Women's Day, a call for Jamaica to combat systemic barriers that hold women back
~ Ex-Cyclone Alfred has left flooding in its wake. Here’s how floods affect our health
~ Labor wins third successive landslide in WA election
~ A group of Nigerian linguists are training AI tools on Yoruba language dialects
~ View from The Hill: Alfred forces Albanese into budget of risks and opportunities
~ Chinese President Xi Jinping predicts ‘a rising East and a declining West’ amid Donald Trump’s isolationist turn
~ The crackdown on academic freedom in Europe: More than just a right-wing phenomenon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter