Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ex-Cyclone Alfred has left flooding in its wake. Here’s how floods affect our health

By Jodie Bailie, Senior Research Fellow, The University Centre for Rural Health and The Centre for Disability Research and Policy, University of Sydney
Jo Longman, Senior Research Fellow, The University Centre for Rural Health, University of Sydney
Rebecca McNaught, Research Fellow, Rural and Remote Health, University of Sydney
Ross Bailie, School of Public Health, Honorary Professor, University of Sydney
Ex-cyclone Alfred is bringing significant rainfall to southeast Queensland and the Northern Rivers of New South Wales. Flooding has hit Lismore, Ballina, Grafton, Brisbane and Hervey Bay, which received 150 mm of rainfall in two hours this morning.

Tragically, a


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Another decisive Labor win in WA, but much remains at stake
~ On International Women's Day, a call for Jamaica to combat systemic barriers that hold women back
~ Labor wins third successive landslide in WA election
~ A group of Nigerian linguists are training AI tools on Yoruba language dialects
~ View from The Hill: Alfred forces Albanese into budget of risks and opportunities
~ Chinese President Xi Jinping predicts ‘a rising East and a declining West’ amid Donald Trump’s isolationist turn
~ The crackdown on academic freedom in Europe: More than just a right-wing phenomenon
~ Brisbane is bracing for floods yet again. History shows residents should remain on very high alert
~ After the winds, now comes the rain and floods. Here’s what you need to know about ex-Cyclone Alfred
~ How can parents talk to their kids about Cyclone Alfred?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter